By Elaine Lies
| TOKYO, June 23
TOKYO, June 23 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo
Abe was heckled and met with cries of "Go home!" at a ceremony
marking the 70th anniversary of the bloody Battle of Okinawa on
Tuesday, an unusal outburst in conservative Japan at such a
highly choreographed event.
Residents of the southern island, which suffered Japan's
only land battle in World War Two and lost a third of its
population, have long resented that they must also host tens of
thousands of U.S. troops and U.S. military facilities covering
18 percent of their island's area.
Okinawa governor Takeshi Onaga and thousands of other
Okinawans have rejected a proposal to move the U.S. Marines'
Futenma base to reclaimed land off the Henoko district in
northern Okinawa, calling for it to be moved off Okinawa
altogether.
Onaga, who won election late last year on his opposition to
the base move, told the gathering commemorating the end of the
Battle of Okinawa that claimed roughly 200,000 lives - U.S. and
Japanese soldiers and civilians - that the opinion of Okinawans
about the new base was clear.
"I strongly call on the government to not be bound by
stubborn concerns and to change their policies to lighten our
burden," Onaga told crowds gathered under the tropical sun.
As Abe, dressed in a black Okinawan shirt, bowed to flowers
honouring those who lost their lives in the nearly three-month
battle known as the "Typhoon of Steel", an elderly man in a
black beret stood and pointed at him while a handful of hecklers
shouted "Go home!"
Abe told the crowd that Japan had to continue to make
efforts for world peace as the heckling continued.
"The people of Okinawa are bearing a heavy burden for
security with the concentration of U.S. bases," he said.
"We will continue to make every effort to lighten your
burden," he added, without referring directly to Futenma.
The United States and Japan agreed in 1996 to close the
Futenma base, located in a populous part of the island. But
plans to move it to the new Henoko site have stalled in the face
opposition from residents, many of whom associate U.S. bases
with noise, pollution and crime.
(Additional reporting by Linda Sieg; Editing by Nick Macfie)