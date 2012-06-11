June 11 Industrial maintenance and safety
products supplier WW Grainger Inc's sales grew 13
percent in May on higher demand from the U.S. natural resources
and heavy manufacturing markets.
The industrial leader said daily sales in the United States
- its largest market - rose 8 percent, while those in Canada
increased 9 percent.
Sales in markets other than the two jumped 86 percent,
mainly helped by a recent acquisition in Europe and strong
growth in Japan and Colombia, the company said.
Grainger, which competes with MSC Industrial Direct
and Fastenal, said daily sales growth so far this month
is up in low double digits, but behind the growth in May.
Shares of the Chicago-based company closed at $189.98 on
Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Megha Mandavia in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel)