BRIEF-Hanesbrands CEO Gerald Evans' FY 2016 total compensation was $9.2 mln
* CEO Gerald Evans' FY 2016 total compensation was $9.2 million - sec filing
Oct 20 * Texas investor samuel wyly files for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection --
court records * Wyly says has between $100 million and $500 million of both assets and
liabilities * Wyly cites "massive costs" of enforcement action brought by U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission as reason for bankruptcy filing * Wyly says he has "substantial assets" but does not currently have the ability
to pay the full amount of all claims he faces * Wyly files for protection from creditors with U.S. bankruptcy court in Dallas
* CEO Gerald Evans' FY 2016 total compensation was $9.2 million - sec filing
* Vca - Mars voluntarily withdrew its initial notification and report form on march 8, 2017 with ftc, antitrust division and re-filed same on march 10, 2017
* Southern California Edison-Edison international's units got decision from ICC International court of arbitration on claims against Mitsubishi heavy