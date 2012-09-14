UPDATE 3-German minister backs Peugeot-Opel deal after GM assurances
* German, UK officials say reassured on jobs after GM contacts
Sept 14 Hospitality company Wyndham Worldwide said one of its units has bought privately held vacation company Shell Vacations LLC for $102 million in cash.
Wyndham Vacation Ownership will also assume $153 million of Shell Vacations' debt.
Shell Vacations, founded in 1978, manages 19 resorts in North America.
The deal is expected to add to Wyndham's earnings immediately.
Shares of the Parsippany, New Jersey-based company closed at $53.97 on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday.
* German, UK officials say reassured on jobs after GM contacts
BERLIN, Feb 16 German Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries said on Thursday she expected a deal between France's PSA Group and the Opel unit of General Motors, and that German officials had held talks with senior managers in the two companies.
LONDON, Feb 16 British business minister Greg Clark said he had been reassured by General Motors that the firm did not intend to "rationalise" its Vauxhall operations in the UK, after a meeting held to discuss GM's merger talks with France's PSA.