BRIEF-Pfizer announces pricing of $1.07 bln debt offering
* Pfizer Inc says pricing of $1.07 billion aggregate principal amount of 4.20% notes due 2047
March 12 Wyndham Worldwide Corp on Monday added $150 million of senior notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch and JP Morgan were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: WYNDHAM WORLDWIDE CORP AMT $150 MLN COUPON 4.25 PCT MATURITY 03/01/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.063 FIRST PAY 09/01/2012 MOODY'S Baa3 YIELD N/A SETTLEMENT 03/15/2012 S&P BBB-MINUS SPREAD 235 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A
* Pfizer Inc says pricing of $1.07 billion aggregate principal amount of 4.20% notes due 2047
LIMA, Feb 24 Peruvian builder Grana y Montero's shares dropped more than 20 percent after a report by local news magazine Hildebrandt en sus trece fanned worries that the company knew about bribes that its partner Odebrecht has acknowledged distributing.
WASHINGTON, Feb 24 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission will block Obama administration rules that subject broadband providers to stricter scrutiny than websites, a spokesman said on Friday, in a victory for internet providers like AT&T Inc, Comcast Corp and Verizon Communications Inc.