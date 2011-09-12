HONG KONG, Sept 12 Wynn Macau , a unit of Wynn Resorts Ltd , said on Monday it would pay $193.43 million to the Macau government for use of land to develop its resort project in the Cotai area.

In a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange, Wynn Macau said it formally accepted the terms and conditions of a land concession contract from the Macau government regarding about 51 acres of land in the Cotai area for development into a resort containing a five-star hotel, gaming areas, retail, entertainment, food and beverage, spa and convention offerings.

Wynn Macau will lease the Cotai land from the Macau government for an initial term of 25 years with the right to renew the Land Concession Contract for additional periods, subject to applicable legislation.

The Land Concession Contract also requires that Wynn Macau, as a gaming concessionaire, operate and manage gaming operations on the Cotai area, the company said.

The land premium comprises a down payment and eight additional semi-annual payments, it added.

Parent Wynn Resorts operates two casino-resorts in Las Vegas and two in Macau, where it is poised to begin construction on a third property on the Cotai Strip, pending final government clearance.

Analysts have been keen to learn a specific timeline on construction of the Cotai property, which Chief Executive Steve Wynn said on a conference call would boast 500 game tables, 1,500 rooms, mostly suites, restaurants and stores, and a theater. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)