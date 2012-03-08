LAS VEGAS, March 8 Wynn Resorts Ltd , locked in a legal battle with one-time largest shareholder Kazuo Okada, won a round when a Nevada judge on Thursday required the casino company to turn over just two pages of the documents that Okada had requested.

Clark County District Court Judge Elizabeth Gonzalez rejected requests from Okada's legal team for documents prior to the casino's 2002 initial public offering, and a raft of older documents.

Lawyers for both sides convened in a Nevada courtroom on Thursday for a hearing on Okada's lawsuit, which seeks access to financial records around a large donation by the company to a Macau university - a gift he says was inappropriate. (Reporting By Sue Zeidler and Ron Grover; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)