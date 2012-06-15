LOS ANGELES, June 15 Wynn Resorts Ltd
responded to Kazuo Okada's motion for a preliminary injunction
against Wynn by saying his former partner was recycling old
allegations.
"Mr. Okada is recycling his previous baseless allegations in
the press, while continuing to interfere with the judicial
process by refusing to accept service of court documents. The
facts clearly justify the carefully considered actions taken by
the Wynn Board to redeem an unsuitable shareholder in order to
protect the company and its shareholders," the company said in a
statement.
(Reporting By Susan Zeidler)