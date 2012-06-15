LOS ANGELES, June 15 Wynn Resorts Ltd responded to Kazuo Okada's motion for a preliminary injunction against Wynn by saying his former partner was recycling old allegations.

"Mr. Okada is recycling his previous baseless allegations in the press, while continuing to interfere with the judicial process by refusing to accept service of court documents. The facts clearly justify the carefully considered actions taken by the Wynn Board to redeem an unsuitable shareholder in order to protect the company and its shareholders," the company said in a statement.

(Reporting By Susan Zeidler)