LAS VEGAS, March 8 Wynn Resorts Ltd , locked in a legal battle with one-time largest shareholder Kazuo Okada, has set a special shareholder meeting for late April or early May to try to oust the Japanese businessman from its board, the company said in court documents filed in Las Vegas.

"If stockholders vote to remove Okada from the board, Okada would immediately lose standing to inspect Wynn's books and records through his petition," the filing added. (Reporting By Sue Zeidler and Ron Grover)