(The following item was previously published by Basis Point, a Thomson Reuters publication)

By Jacqueline Poh

HONG KONG May 23 (Reuters Basis Point) - Wynn Macau Ltd launched on Wednesday at a bank meeting in Macau a US$1.5bn two-tranche syndicated financing for a new project on Macau's Cotai Strip, banking sources said.

According to sources, the deal consists of a US$1bn five-year revolving credit and a US$500m six-year term loan.

Deutsche Bank AG and JP Morgan had joined with US$200m each prior to syndication. Sources said Wynn Macau will be issuing a bond and the two banks could be involved.

Sources said the margin on both tranches opens at 250bp over Libor for the first two quarters after which they will be based on a leverage ratio grid. The margin will be 250bp for 4.5 times or more, 225bp for 4-4.5 times, 200bp for 3-4 times, or 175bp for less than 3 times.

Banks are invited to join at a top-level upfront fee of 200bp for commitments of US$200m and the global coordinating lead arranger title; a 150bp fee for US$150m and the lead arranger title; a 100bp fee for US$100m and the arranger title; and a 75bp fee for US$50m and the lead manager title.

Banks that join before June 8 or 9 will get an additional 12.5bp early bird fee.

The revolver comes with a 75bp commitment fee. The term loan tranche repays in 16 unequal instalments after a two-year grace period.

Banks can choose to join in US$ or HK$. Responses are due end of June.

A source said earlier that invitations to the bank meeting were sent out from U.S. parent Wynn Resorts Ltd.

According to sources, several relationship banks were invited. The banks are believed to be existing lenders to Wynn Macau's US$1.55bn financing from June 2007.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank and Societe Generale were the global coordinating lead arrangers for the 2007 deal which was joined by 56 other banks and financial institutions. Ten of the 56 came in as senior mandated arrangers: Banco Nacional Ultramarino, Barclays Plc , Commerzbank Hong Kong, JP Morgan, RBS Singapore, Wachovia Bank, WestLB AG, BNP Paribas Hong Kong, Bank of Scotland Plc and UBS Singapore. The deal had another tranche which was joined by institutional investors.

The 2007 deal paid an initial margin of 175bp over Libor or Hibor based on a leverage ratio of 4-4.5 times. The margin steps down to 150bp and 125bp for leverage ratios of 3-4 times and three times or less, respectively.

In April this year, a chunk of the 2007 loan was traded in the secondary market at near par.

Early this month, Reuters reported that Wynn Macau received formal approval from the government to begin construction of a new casino and hotel development on a 51-acre site. Wynn Resorts reported revenue of US$1.31bn in the first quarter of 2012, and its Macau unit's revenue jumped 9.8% while the US unit's slid 8.1%. (Editing by Chris Lewis)