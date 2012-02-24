* Okada removed from Wynn Macau board - Wynn
* Okada not immediately available for comment
* Philippine gaming chief to face inquiry
* Wynn Macau shares close up 1 pct
(Adds details, quotes)
By Farah Master
MACAU, Feb 24 Casino mogul Steve Wynn
ousted his former friend and partner Kazuo Okada from the board
of his Wynn Macau unit on Friday, in the latest twist
to a gripping legal joust that shines a light into gaming
industry governance.
The board's decision to un-seat Okada was effective
immediately, Wynn Macau said in a brief statement to the Hong
Kong stock exchange.
The removal of the Japanese billionaire from Wynn Macau's
board signals a definitive end to a successful 12-year
partnership with Wynn, CEO of parent Wynn Resorts, and
could trigger a protracted legal battle.
Despite a very public tit-for-tat spat over donations and
alleged "unacceptable conduct" and "inappropriate payments",
Okada - an engineer who helped bankroll Wynn's $14 billion
gaming empire - is still on the board of Wynn Resorts, which
needs to convene a shareholder meeting to remove him.
Wynn Resorts has already forcibly redeemed Okada's nearly 20
percent stake in the company after an internal investigation by
former FBI Director Louis Freeh revealed Okada - who made his
fortune from pachinko and is CEO of Universal Entertainment Corp
- violated U.S. anti-corruption laws.
On Friday, Okada refused to attend a meeting of Wynn Macau's
nine-person board, called specially to remove him, and blasted
the internal report as being based on "false and misleading
assertions".
"Removing him from the board was easy, but the actual legal
case could drag on for years," said Victor Yip, analyst at UOB
Kay Hian in Hong Kong.
"Everything points against (Okada) now unless he can come up
with something new," said Teng Yee Tan at CIMB Securities. "He's
fighting alone against all the others."
BUSINESS AS USUAL
The falling-out between the two self-made tycoons
was triggered last month when Okada filed a suit against Wynn
for blocking access to financial documents related to a $135
million donation by Wynn Resorts to the University of Macau.
Each now claims the other made improper payments to foreign
gaming regulators to win favour in their respective Macau and
Philippines markets, and the acrimony has attracted the
attention of legal regulators and investors worldwide.
On Friday, there was little sign of the boardroom drama on
the gambling floors in Macau.
In the upmarket Wynn Macau, gaming tables were packed and
business was booming beneath the opulent chandeliers. Crowds of
mainland Chinese surrounded baccarat tables, with one
chain-smoking gambler in a black leather jacket patiently
waiting his turn with a stack of 10,000 chips.
Away from the action, the likely legal showdown will test
regulators monitoring the tycoons' operations in Macau and the
Philippines, where Okada's Universal Entertainment's $2 billion
casino is due for completion in 2014.
The feuding has already drawn attention to possible
cultural, as well as legal, differences over business practices
in Asia and the United States, and the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission has said it is investigating Wynn.
A second court hearing on Okada's lawsuit against Wynn
Resorts - which had revenues of $5.3 billion last year - has
been delayed until March 8.
In Manila, President Benigno Aquino said Cristino Naguiat,
the head of the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation
(PAGCOR), the country's gaming regulator, would face a
cabinet-level inquiry into allegations he received
"inappropriate" payments and gifts from Okada.
"There's a formal process. Let's have the allegations, let
him answer it, then we will weigh the allegations versus his
defence. We should afford him also the benefit of hearing him
out before we can give judgment," Aquino told reporters.
Naguiat has denied receiving bribes, dismissing the
allegations as "outrageous, politically-motivated and untrue".
PARTNERS TO RIVALS
Steve Wynn, the Vegas showman known for building high-end
properties such as the Bellagio and Mirage, has maintained that
Okada - after whom he named his casinos' upscale Japanese
restaurants - went against a board decision to pursue a property
in the Philippines, making him a direct competitor.
Okada is seeking to file a suit in Las Vegas for a temporary
restraining order and preliminary injunction to protect the
interests of his subsidiary, Aruze USA, Inc in Wynn Resorts and
to prevent the redemption of its shares.
Estimated to be worth $2.1 billion by Forbes magazine in
2011, Okada made his riches in pachinko - a uniquely Asian game
that mixes slot machine style gambling with pinball, and which
rakes in about 20 trillion yen ($250 billion) annually - more
than the GDP of Hong Kong.
A resident of Hong Kong where he lives with his wife and
young daughter, Okada was Wynn Resorts' largest shareholder,
holding more than double the stake of Steve Wynn himself.
Wynn Macau shares closed up 1 percent on Friday, outpacing a
flat benchmark index.
(Reporting by Farah Master in MACAU and Manuel Mogato in
MANILA; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Ian Geoghegan)