(Repeats to media codes)
TOKYO Nov 1 A civil lawsuit between Wynn
Resorts Ltd and Japanese billionaire Kazuo Okada has
been put on hold for another six months to allow U.S.
prosecutors to continue investigating Okada and his companies
for possible bribery in the Philippines.
Clark County District Judge Elizabeth Gonzalez granted a
request made by federal prosecutors to extend the stay on
discovery in the civil proceedings so as not to interfere with
the ongoing criminal probe, according to lawyers present at the
hearing on Thursday.
The Justice Department had requested an extension earlier
this week, presenting new evidence to the court under seal which
they argued warranted further investigation.
The ruling marked a reversal of stance for Gonzales, who had
told lawyers when the first six-month stay was granted in May
that she would not approve an extension. Gonzales cited concerns
for the safety of witnesses cooperating with the probe in making
her decision, according to media reports.
For nearly two years, Okada has been locked in a legal
battle with Wynn Resorts Chief Executive Steve Wynn, during
which the former business partners have exchanged allegations of
illegal conduct.
Wynn forcibly redeemed Okada's 20 percent stake in the U.S.
casino operator last year at a steep discount, alleging Okada
had made improper payments to Philippine government officials to
advance his planned $2 billion casino project there.
Okada, who founded and controls Japanese pachinko gaming
machine maker Universal Entertainment Corp, has denied
any wrongdoing and filed a counterclaim to nullify the share
redemption.
Eric Andrus, a spokesman for the Japanese company at RLM
Finsbury, declined to comment on the court ruling.
A Wynn Resorts spokesman declined to comment.
U.S. federal prosecutors have been investigating Okada and
his companies for potential violations of anti-bribery laws in
relation to his casino development on Manila Bay.
The Philippine government has also been investigating $40
million in payments made by Universal affiliates to a
politically-connected consultant in 2010 around the time
Universal was lobbying for concessions for its casino resort.
Universal has filed a defamation suit against Reuters in
Tokyo for its reporting on the $40 million in payments.
(Reporting by Nathan Layne in TOKYO, Alexia Shurmur in LAS
VEGAS; Editing by Ryan Woo)