Jan 20 Casino operator Wynn Resorts Ltd
has slashed Chief Executive Steve Wynn's salary to $2.5 million
per year from $4 million, a regulatory filing showed.
The company also extended the billionaire casino mogul's
contract for two more years, till October 24, 2022. (1.usa.gov/1DZIIZk)
Wynn, 72, is worth $3.5 billion, according to Forbes
magazine.
He will also now have to pay to use the company jet for
personal purposes, though the filing outlined a $250,000 credit
per year that he will receive to offset the reimbursement
charges.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Simon Jennings)