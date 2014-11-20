Nov 20 Casino operator Wynn Resorts Ltd
is being probed by U.S. federal authorities for possible
violation of money-laundering laws, the Wall Street Journal
reported.
The company has not been accused of wrongdoing, the daily
said, citing people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1x6TOUk)
The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) sent a letter to Wynn's
outside lawyer Donald Campbell requesting information on the
company's U.S. and foreign clients, its domestic and overseas
marketing offices, and its internal controls, the WSJ said.
Wynn Resorts did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
The IRS specified it wants information about the company's
safeguards against money laundering, the WSJ said.
Other casino operators including Las Vegas Sands
Corp. and Caesars Entertainment Corp. have also
faced federal investigations related to money-laundering laws.
(Reporting By Krishna Chaithanya; Editing by Don Sebastian)