Nov 20 Casino operator Wynn Resorts Ltd
said it was not aware of any investigation after the Wall Street
Journal reported that the company is being probed by U.S.
federal authorities for possible violation of money-laundering
laws.
"We are not aware of any investigation of the company and no
agency has notified the company that it is under any
investigation," a company spokesman Michael Weaver said in an
email.
The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) sent a letter to Wynn's
outside lawyer Donald Campbell requesting information on the
company's U.S. and foreign clients, its domestic and overseas
marketing offices, and its internal controls, the WSJ said. (on.wsj.com/1x6TOUk)
"As a highly regulated business we are in a constant
dialogue with regulators and governmental agencies on a variety
of matters and the fact that information is requested from us by
an agency in no way implies the accusation of wrongdoing by the
company," Weaver said.
The IRS specified it wants information about the company's
safeguards against money laundering, the WSJ said.
Other casino operators including Las Vegas Sands Corp
and Caesars Entertainment Corp have also faced
federal investigations related to money-laundering laws.
