Oct 20 Three months ended September 30, 2011

(in million US$ unless stated)

Net profit 209.93 vs 114.34

Total Operating revenues 951.37 vs 671.43

Company name Wynn Macau Ltd.

NOTE - Casino operator Wynn Macau is the Macau unit of Wynn Resorts . It was listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong on Oct. 9, 2009.

