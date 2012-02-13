(Corrects throughout to clarify that the SEC launched an informal inquiry, not a formal probe)

Feb 13 Wynn Resorts Inc said the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has launched an informal inquiry into the casino company's donation to the University of Macau.

Wynn said it received a letter on Feb. 8 from the SEC asking it to preserve information about the donation, following a lawsuit by its largest shareholder Kazuo Okada.

In January, it was disclosd that Okada had sued Wynn for denying him access to crucial financial information and objected to an "inappropriate" $135 million donation to the university. (Reporting by Chris Jonathan Peters in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)