(Corrects throughout to clarify that the SEC launched an
informal inquiry, not a formal probe)
Feb 13 Wynn Resorts Inc said the
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has launched an informal
inquiry into the casino company's donation to the University of
Macau.
Wynn said it received a letter on Feb. 8 from the SEC asking
it to preserve information about the donation, following a
lawsuit by its largest shareholder Kazuo Okada.
In January, it was disclosd that Okada had sued Wynn for
denying him access to crucial financial information and objected
to an "inappropriate" $135 million donation to the university.
