(Corrects throughout to clarify that the SEC launched an informal inquiry, not a formal probe)

Feb 13 Wynn Resorts Inc said the U.S. securities regulators launched an informal inquiry into the casino company's $135 million donation to the University of Macau.

The SEC inquiry is seen as a continuation of the legal spat between Kazuo Okada, a Japanese pachinko mogul who owns a 20 percent stake in the company, and its billionaire founder Steve Wynn.

Wynn said it received a letter on Feb. 8 from the Securities and Exchange Commission asking it to preserve information about the donation, following a lawsuit by the company's largest shareholder Okada.

The donation, pledged by Wynn's subsidiary Wynn Macau in May 2011 and includes annual commitments through 2022, was approved by 15 of the 16 directors on the board, the company said.

The company said the sole dissenting vote was Okada's, who objected to "the length of time over which the donation would occur, not its propriety."

On Jan. 11 Okada had sued the company for denying him access to crucial financial information and objected to the "inappropriate" $135 million donation to the university.

In January, Okada had nominated up to four people to the board of Wynn Resorts.

Okada, who was removed as Wynn's vice chairman last year, has a bigger stake in the $15 billion company than Steve Wynn and his ex-wife Elaine - who hold about 16 percent of the company, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Shares of the company were down 2 percent at $111.25 in morning trade on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Chris Jonathan Peters in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das and Gopakumar Warrier)