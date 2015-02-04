By Jed Horowitz
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Feb 4 The U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission has agreed to settle disciplinary proceedings against
two small investment advisers it accused of falsely claiming
they were based in Wyoming to potentially mislead investors
about their size.
Sparsely populated Wyoming is the only U.S. state that does
not regulate investment advisers, requiring all investment
advisory firms there to register with the SEC.
In other states, the SEC oversees advisers that manage at
least $100 million of client assets. The federal regulator has
been concerned that firms may register in Wyoming to impress
investors unfamiliar with its special status that they are big
enough to be regulated by the SEC.
"Investment advisers must base their business where they say
it is or face the consequences," Julie Lutz, director of the
SEC's Denver regional office, said in a prepared statement. The
advisers "risked giving investors the misleading appearance that
they were larger firms," she said.
The SEC had sued New Mexico-based New Line Capital, LLC and
its owner, David Nagler, and Colorado-based Wyoming Investment
Management Services LLC and its president, Craig M. Scariot.
They agreed to cease-and-desist orders and penalties, without
admitting or denying guilt.
New Line's Nagler changed its registration to Wyoming from
New Mexico in 2011 after the SEC raised the minimum amount of
assets required for federal oversight to $100 million from $25
million. The change, made by the SEC because states have more
resources to examine advisers, forced hundreds of firms to
disclose they had shifted to potentially less-impressive
sounding state oversight.
The SEC also charged Nagler with overstating New Line's
assets under management by including retirement accounts over
which he had no investment discretion in asset totals he
disclosed.
Nagler, who did not respond to a call for comment, agreed to
pay a $25,000 penalty and was censured.
Wyoming Investment's Scariot agreed in his settlement to
move the firm's principal office to Wyoming and to pay a $10,000
penalty. Scariot, who also was censured, did not return a call
for comment.
Separately, the SEC said it also is suing Irvine,
California-based Arete Ltd for claiming Wyoming as home base.
Arete's principal officer, Brenda Ridley, previously reached a
settlement permanently barring her from the securities industry.
Proceedings against Arete continue to be litigated in court.
Besides misrepresenting its location, Arete failed to disclose
that an executive settled a claim of defrauding investors, the
SEC alleged.
(Reporting By Jed Horowitz; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)