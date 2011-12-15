MOSCOW Dec 15 Russian food retailer X5 said on Thursday that it converted its final tranche of $400 million debt to roubles, completing the process of fully denominating its debt in the Russian currency.

"Moving to a 100 percent rouble-denominated debt portfolio reduces risk for our shareholders by significantly minimizing the impact of USD/RUR volatility on X5's reported financial results," chief financial officer Kieran Balfe said in a statement.

The company added that it will continue to focus on deleveraging its balance sheet.

(Reporting By Alfred Kueppers; Editing by John Bowker)