By Nadia Saleem
| DUBAI, Sept 1
DUBAI, Sept 1 Kuwait's Warba Bank, an Islamic
lender set up three years ago, will be listed on the country's
stock exchange on Sept. 3 after a restriction on public trading
of the stock ended, an analyst and an industry source familiar
with the matter said.
Warba Bank was not immediately available for comment.
A majority of the shares in the lender, set up with a
capital of 100 million dinars ($351 million), were gifted to
Kuwaiti nationals as part of the state's wealth sharing, with
each citizen receiving 684 shares.
The remaining 24 percent of Warba Bank is owned by the
sovereign wealth fund Kuwait Investment Authority. The listing
does not include sale of any new shares in the bank.
Shareholders were legally restricted from trading their
stock on the exchange for three years after the April 2010
establishment date, with some private transactions taking place
since that period expired earlier this year.
Despite a 5.8 percent drop this week, Kuwait's benchmark
index has risen 28.6 percent year-to-date on the back of
strong retail interest amid an improving economic picture in the
Gulf state.
Shares in Warba bank are currently traded privately, on the
secondary market and are expected to rise once listed on the
exchange as a wider investor base, including foreign investors,
will be able to buy in. The stock has a par value of 100 fils.
"The value went up to 200 fils (0.2 dinars) per share in the
grey market and it's expected to jump by 50 percent once listed
on the exchange," said Fouad Darwish, head of brokerage at
Global Investment House.
Warba Bank had total assets worth 223 million dinars at the
end of 2012, according to local press reports in March.
($1 = 0.2849 Kuwaiti dinars)
(Editing by Dinesh Nair and Jeremy Laurence)