ULAN BATOR Aug 19 Mongolia has sacked the head of the company that owns its stake in the Oyu Tolgoi copper and gold mine, in a move designed to appease Rio Tinto , the global miner and its partner in the operation.

A company official at Erdenes Oyu Tolgoi, who declined to be identified, said on Monday that politician Davaadorj Ganbold had been named as chief executive, replacing Tserenbat Sedvanchig, who had been in place only since December.

Sedvanchig's departure comes after a damaging confusion over necessary approvals at Oyu Tolgoi that led Rio to put a $5 billion underground expansion on ice, a move that has shaken confidence in the country and resulted in 1,700 job cuts.

The government last week called an emergency session of parliament from Sept. 2, looking to fend off an economic crisis sparked by uncertainty over the mine and falling foreign investment.

Sedvanchig has been blamed for triggering a misunderstanding after he sent a letter to Rio last month saying the financing of that project could go to parliament for approval.

Rio Tinto, whose Turquoise Hill Resources unit owns 66 percent of Oyu Tolgoi, warned at the time parliamentary approval would be a complex process that would take some time.

The government later clarified that parliamentary approval was not needed, although the government did have questions about the project financing for the project, which is expected to boost the country's economy by 35 percent by 2020.

"I think the sacking of Sedvanchig was a result of the letter he sent to Oyu Tolgoi, that Rio interpreted as Mongolia's official position on project financing," said Badral Munkhdul, head of Cover Mongolia, a market intelligence firm.

"We later found out that was not the case - but it led to more uncertainty for OT, a drop in the tugrug (currency), and, ultimately, the call for an extraordinary session of parliament."

Sedvanchig said last month that the government still has 22 points of dispute with Rio Tinto, operator of Oyu Tolgoi, including what he called violations of the Mongolian legislation and their investment agreement.

Rio Tinto had no immediate comment. A spokesman for Erdenes Oyu Tolgoi was not immediately available for comment.