FRANKFURT, March 6 German antitrust regulators
again postponed a ruling on a plan by hospital operator
Asklepios to take a stake of up to 10.1 percent in rival
Rhoen-Klinikum.
The German Federal Cartel Office said on its website on
Wednesday it would now decide by March 15, withdrawing its
previous deadline of March 8.
Regulators have raised doubts over the deal because due to
Rhoen's bylaws, a stake of just 10 percent would give Asklepios
a blocking minority over a rival.
Asklepios last year bought a stake of less than 10 percent
in Rhoen, thwarting a plan by Fresenius, another
hospital operator, to acquire Rhoen, which would have created a
dominant private-sector player in the hospitals industry in
Germany.
