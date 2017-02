MOSCOW Dec 16 Russian food retailer X5 Retail Group has obtained a credit line of up to 9.15 billion roubles ($287 million) from Russia's top lender Sberbank , the bank said.

The credit line is opened for three years, the lender said in a Friday statement.

($1 = 31.8451 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova, editing by Maria Kiselyova)