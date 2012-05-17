(Repeats to link to headline)

MOSCOW May 17 Russian supermarket operator X5 Retail Group said on Thursday its net profit fell 32 percent in the first quarter 2012 while sales were around flat in dollar terms.

The country's top food retailer by sales said its net profit was $66.3 million, down from $96.9 million the same period last year.

Sales edged up 0.7 percent to $3.87 billion while the company's net profit margin fell to 1.7 percent from 2.5 percent.

(Reporting By Megan Davies, editing by Katya Golubkova)