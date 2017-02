MOSCOW, April 19 X5 Retail Group, Russia's top food retailer by sales, expects revenue to rise 20 percent in the second quarter compared with a year ago, the company's chief executive officer Andrei Gusev said on a conference call on Thursday.

The company's shares rose to $23.78 by 1326 GMT from around $23.69 seen before the revenue forecast report. (Reporting by Natasha Ishenko; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by MAria Kiselyova)