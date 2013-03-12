* Management aims for 11 pct sales growth vs 8.3 pct in 2012

* Capital expenditure expected to be up to 30 bln roubles

* Expects to sustain core profit margin at 7 pct

* Eyes improved gross margins, positive like-for-like sales

MOSCOW, March 12 Russia's biggest food retailer X5 Retail Group expects faster sales growth in 2013 and its management will not be happy with sales growth below 11 percent, its chief executive said.

X5, just under 50 percent owned by Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman's Alfa-Group, generated 490 billion roubles or around $15.8 billion in revenues last year, up 8.3 percent from 2011. But that followed growth of 32 percent the previous year.

Growth slowed sharply after X5 changed its strategy to expanding without acquisitions and also changed its management team. The company is now set on boosting efficiency.

The management expects sales growth above 11 percent in 2013, the company's Chief Executive Stephan DuCharme said on a conference call with analysts on Tuesday.

The company hopes to have stabilised its operations by the end of 2013, said DuCharme, including like-for-like sales growth, expansion and margins.

"2013 will be a year of continuing change and adaptation... There is clearly no quick fix, at the same time the task is clearly achievable," he added.

X5 is targeting positive like-for-like sales for all store formats in 2013 after a 1.4 percent decline in 2012. Last year's result was dragged down by the performance of X5's hypermarket division.

"We expect to increase openings in discounters and supermarkets quite substantially but will add fewer hypermarkets while we fine-tune the business model for this format over the next six months," said DuCharme.

The company's capital expenditure plan for the year is set at up to 30 billion roubles ($976 million) and should result in 11 percent expansion of net selling space.

About one third of the capex will be used to fund the refurbishment of older stores, with logistics and IT being the other two major areas of the investments.

DuCharme also said that X5 was expected to operate with an improved gross margin and sustain a margin on the basis of earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation of 7 percent in 2013.

Its shares were trading 0.74 percent lower by 1535 GMT at $17.35, to be down around 30 percent over the past year.