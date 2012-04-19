MOSCOW, April 19 X5 Retail Group, Russia's top food retailer by sales, reported on Thursday a forecast-beating 52.4 percent rise in fourth quarter net profit compared with the same period of 2010.

Net profit totalled $134 million, the company said in a statement, against $87.9 million a year ago and an average forecast of $125.3 million in a Reuters poll.

Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) grew 37.6 percent to $344.5 million and EBITDA margin reached 8.7 percent.

Analysts had forecast EBITDA of $327.3 million with an 8.3 percent margin. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Katya Golubkova)