MOSCOW, Aug 21 Russia's largest food retailer by
sales X5, struggling to reverse a slowdown in revenues,
said on Tuesday it may fail to meet its full-year growth target
after a weak start to the third quarter.
Part-owned by billionaire tycoon Mikhail Fridman's Alfa
Group, X5 has been dogged by operational issues since changing
its strategy and chief executive last year to focus on organic
expansion, rather than acquisitions.
Revenue growth has since slowed dramatically despite
generally strong consumer sentiment. A number of key senior
executives have also resigned to be replaced by new managers
mainly from foreign retail chains.
In July, X5 announced the resignation of its CEO Andrei
Gusev - who the market had hoped would deliver a turnaround -
after a little more than a year in the job.
At the time, X5 also cut its full-year sales guidance to 15
percent from 15-20 percent, citing a slow start to the month.
"Clearly, if this continues, we obviously don't expect even
a soft 15 percent year-on-year increase in sales," Chief
Financial Officer Kieran Balfe told a conference call on
Tuesday, referring to July sales data.
He said, however, that it was too early to cut targets and
X5 would update the market at the end of the third quarter.
Balfe said Gusev's departure did not signal a change to X5
strategy and would not lead to "wholesale changes" in the
management team once a new CEO was appointed.
He said the search would continue among external and
internal candidates from Russia and abroad, without saying any
more about potential candidates.
Analysts fear the management issue will delay the recovery
of X5, which has lost 15 percent of its market value since the
start of the year.
"It may take a while to rebuild an experienced top
management team, and we do not expect any turnaround over the
next 12 months," said Tigran Hovhannisyan at Uralsib bank.
Maria Kolbina at VTB Capital said the key focus for the
market was the new CEO: "Depending on who is appointed, we flag
the possible long-term positives of this change. X5 is almost
twice as cheap as Magnit and trades at a 31 percent
discount to emerging market peers..."
In the first-half of 2012, X5 underperformed its guidance,
delivering just 6.9 percent growth in rouble sales, and also
disappointed the market with a worse-than-forecast
second-quarter gross margin.
The company said second-quarter net profit fell 6.2 percent
to $68.9 million compared to a $67.9 million consensus analyst
forecast.
Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) edged down 1.6 percent to $280.3 million,
above a $278.2 million forecast.
EBITDA margin came in at 7.0 percent, in line with
expectations, while gross margin stood at 22.8 percent, missing
a 23.9 percent Reuters poll forecast.
Balfe said X5's recent initiatives would support a recovery
in its gross margin back to 23-23 percent levels.
X5's London-listed stock closed up 3.5 percent on Tuesday.