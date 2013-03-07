MOSCOW, March 7 Russia's biggest food retailer, X5, reported on Thursday a fourth-quarter net loss of $273.8 million due to a $467 million non-cash impairment charge.

Net profit, adjusted for the charge the company warned of in January, totalled $102.2 million, compared to $134 million in the fourth quarter of 2011, X5 said in a statement.

Analysts had forecast an adjusted net profit of $88.9 million.