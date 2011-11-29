MOSCOW Nov 29 X5 Retail Group, Russia's biggest food retailer by sales, reported on Tuesday a $2.1 million net loss for the third quarter due to a foreign exchange hit, beating market expectations.

X5, which had been expected to report a net loss of $20 million, said depreciation of the Russian rouble against the dollar resulted in a $52.5 million non-cash forex loss.

Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 13 percent to $219.8 million, above a $207.6 million average forecast in a Reuters poll.

The EBITDA margin dropped to 6.1 percent from 7.4 percent the year earlier, but beat a 5.7 percent forecast. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova, editing by John Bowker)