MOSCOW Oct 11 X5, Russia's biggest
food retailer by sales, has downgraded its full-year 2012
revenue growth guidance to between 7 and 9 percent from an
earlier 15 percent, Chief Financial Officer Kieran Balfe said on
Thursday.
" If we take into account the 8.2 percent increase in net
retail sales for the first nine months of 2012 and the 10
percent rate that we retained in Q2 and Q3, we expect full-year
2012 net retail sales in rouble terms to be somewhere between 7
and 9 percent higher year-on-year," h e told a conference call.
X5 had already warned in August it could miss its full-year
sales growth target after a weak start to the third quarter.
It reported earlier on Thursday a
smaller-than-expected rise in third-quarter revenues.