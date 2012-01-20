* Q4 like-for-like sales underperform year as whole

* Blames tough market, Kopeika integration

* 2011 sales up 32 pct, vs 'close to 35pct' forecast (Adds detail, background)

By John Bowker

MOSCOW, Jan 20 Russian grocer X5 Retail Group said on Friday fourth quarter like-for-like sales slumped 2 percent, underperforming a 6 percent rise for the full year, due to a tough market environment and the integration of the Kopeika acquisition.

Russian retailers have struggled in the second half of 2011 as customer numbers dipped and food inflation slowed, restricting the companies' ability to raise the prices of supermarket shelf products.

X5's biggest rival Magnit said earlier this month that like-for-like sales fell to 3.1 percent in the final three months of the year from 7.6 percent in Q3. O'Key only outperformed after luring customers with promotions.

"The tougher market environment, a strong comparative base effect and consolidation of Kopeika from December 2010 are reflected in X5's Q4 2011 trading results," X5 chief Executive Andrei Gusev said in a statement.

The company, part of oligarch Mikhail Fridman's Alfa empire, said sales at its hypermarkets were worst hit, falling by 6 percent on a like-for-like basis on an 8 percent fall in customer numbers.

That reflected a trend elsewhere in Europe. French giant Carrefour is reviewing its hypermarkets revamp after warning on Thursday that 2011 profit would come in at the low end of already pessimistic forecasts.

Total X5 Q4 sales growth slowed to 16 percent from 32 percent in the third quarter, while full-year sales rose 32 percent to 452.5 billion roubles ($14.44 billion), compared to a revised forecast of "close to 35 percent".

Russia's biggest retailer by sales, X5 cut its full-year sales growth outlook in October citing worsening economic conditions, and has since admitted it has struggled to integrate the Kopeika chain, which it bought for $1.65 billion in 2010.

X5 opened 577 stores on a net basis last year. The company had planned to open 540 stores. ($1 = 31.3375 Russian roubles) (Reporting by John Bowker and Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Alfred Kueppers and Hans-Juergen Peters)