MOSCOW, April 11 X5 Retail, Russia's biggest food retailer by sales, posted a sharp slowdown in first-quarter sales growth, missing forecasts and blaming under-investment in advertising, though it kept its revenue and margin targets for the full year.

The company, part of oligarch Mikhail Fridman's Alfa empire, said on Wednesday sales at stores open at least a year dropped 3.9 percent in January through March, after a 2 percent fall in the previous quarter.

Total sales grew 4.4 percent in rouble terms to stand at 116.9 billion roubles ($3.9 billion), missing an 8.9 percent growth forecast in a Reuters poll.

The pace of growth was down from 16 percent in the fourth quarter of 2011 and 32 percent in the third.

Many Russian retailers have seen a moderation in rapid sales growth since the middle of last year, as inflation has eased and shoppers have turned more cautious in a shaky global economy.

X5 has particularly struggled since long-serving chief executive Lev Khasis resigned a year ago to be later hired by U.S. giant Wal-Mart Stores Inc.

His successor Andrei Gusev cut the firm's growth target for last year and later reported a decline in fourth-quarter like-for-like sales, the first since X5's creation in 2006, as it struggled to integrate the 2010 acquisition of Kopeika.

X5's London-listed stock was down 2.2 percent by 0940 GMT.

Rival Magnit, in contrast, reported a 4.1 percent rise in first-quarter like-for-like sales on Tuesday after 3.1 percent growth in the fourth quarter of 2011.

X5 said it saw an improvement in customer traffic in March, compared with a decline of 4.6 percent for the whole of the quarter, and predicted better quarter-on-quarter results for the rest of 2012.

It confirmed its 2012 outlook for sales growth in a 15 to 20 percent range and for an EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) margin of above 7 percent.

X5 said the sales rise from its organic expansion was 8.3 percent in the quarter, when it opened 137 stores, bringing its total number of self-operated outlets to 3,139.

Alfa Group owns 47.86 percent of X5.

($1 = 29.7435 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Megan Davies and Mark Potter)