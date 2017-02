MOSCOW, July 13 Russia's top food retailer X5 Retail Group reported on Friday a 10 percent rise in net retail sales for the second quarter, an improvement after a slowdown to 4.4 percent in the previous quarter.

Like-for-like sales fell 1.1 percent, year-on-year, against a 3.9 percent drop in the January through March period, X5 said in a statement. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Lidia Kelly)