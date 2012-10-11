MOSCOW Oct 11 Russia's top food retailer X5
Retail Group said on Thursday its third-quarter net
retail sales rose 10.4 percent in rouble terms, year-on-year,
missing expectations.
Net sales came in at around 116 billion roubles ($3.73
billion), the company said in a statement. Analysts polled by
Reuters had on average forecast a rise of 13 percent after sales
grew 10 percent in the previous quarter.
Like-for-like sales declined 0.7 percent after a fall of 1.1
percent in the second quarter and a 3.9 percent drop in the
first quarter of 2012.
The company, contending with operational and management
issues after a recent strategy change, warned in August it could
miss its full-year sales growth target of 15 percent after a
weak start to the third quarter.
It gave no guidance update in the Thursday statement.