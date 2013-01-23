MOSCOW Jan 23 Russia's top food retailer X5 Retail Group said on Wednesday its same-store sales declined 1.4 percent last year, dragged down by falling store traffic.

The company, contending with operational and management issues since a strategy change in 2011, said in a statement customer numbers declined 3.1 percent, year-on-year, offsetting a 1.7 percent increase in the average bill.

In the fourth quarter, sales at stores open for at least 12 months prior to the beginning of the last month of the reporting periods were flat, year-on-year, with traffic down 3.6 percent. The average bill rose 3.6 percent on the back of a broad spike in Russia's food prices, the company said.

X5 earlier reported an 8.3 percent rise in total 2012 sales to 490 billion roubles ($16.19 billion).