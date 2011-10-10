MOSCOW Oct 10 Russian food retailer X5 (PJPq.L) cut its full-year 2011 sales growth outlook on Monday, citing worsening economic conditions, and warned its margins could take a hit from a price-cutting campaign aimed at keeping customers.

X5 now expects full-year rouble gross retail sales growth to be closer to 35 percent, compared to an earlier target of 40 percent, the company said in a statement.

"The continuing deterioration of the macro-economic environment could further deepen our customers' trading down in Q4 2011 and beyond," the company said in a statement .

Its third-quarter sales grew 32 percent in rouble terms, down from a 41 percent increase in the previous quarter.

Like-for-like sales increased 4 percent in rouble terms compared to a 10 percent rise in the second quarter. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova,; Editing by John Bowker)