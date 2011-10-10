MOSCOW Oct 10 Russian food retailer X5 (PJPq.L)
cut its full-year 2011 sales growth outlook on Monday, citing
worsening economic conditions, and warned its margins could take
a hit from a price-cutting campaign aimed at keeping customers.
X5 now expects full-year rouble gross retail sales growth to
be closer to 35 percent, compared to an earlier target of 40
percent, the company said in a statement.
"The continuing deterioration of the macro-economic
environment could further deepen our customers' trading down in
Q4 2011 and beyond," the company said in a statement .
Its third-quarter sales grew 32 percent in rouble terms,
down from a 41 percent increase in the previous quarter.
Like-for-like sales increased 4 percent in rouble terms
compared to a 10 percent rise in the second quarter.
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova,; Editing by John Bowker)