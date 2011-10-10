MOSCOW Oct 10 Shares in Russian food retailer X5 (PJPq.L) opened almost 9 percent lower on Monday after the company lowered its full-year growth guidance for 2011.

By 0724 GMT, its London-listed stock was down 8.38 percent at $24.7, underperforming rival Magnit (MGNTq.L) which was losing 1.57 percent.

X5 said earlier on Monday it expects full-year gross rouble sales growth to be closer to 35 percent than an earlier target of 40 percent, citing worsening economic conditions. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova, editing by John Bowker)