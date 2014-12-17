Dec 17 Xaar Plc :
* Sales into group's largest application, ceramic tiles,
stabilised during quarter four following step-down in chinese
demand experienced in Q3
* Now expects 2014 full year group revenue to be
approximately 108 mln stg, which is near top of range announced
on 2 october 2014
* As a result, profit for year is now expected to be higher
than current market expectations
* Expectations for 2015 remain unchanged
* Continues to anticipate that total sales in 2015 will not
exceed 100 million stg
* Cost reductions announced on 2 october 2014 were completed
during november and december, including a reduction in headcount
of 160 (20 pct of global workforce)
* Direct production costs, factory overheads and operating
costs have all been reduced in order to achieve a reasonable
level of financial performance in 2015
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: