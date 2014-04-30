By Malathi Nayak
SAN FRANCISCO, April 29 Microsoft Corp
will begin selling its Xbox One video game console in China in
September through its partnership with Chinese Internet TV
company BesTV New Media Co, the company said on
Tuesday.
The partners will also kickstart a program to help
developers create, publish and sell Xbox One games in China and
other markets where the console is sold, Microsoft said in a
statement.
In September last year, Microsoft and BesTV, a subsidiary of
Shanghai Media Group, formed a joint venture and invested $237
million in "family games and related services."
Last week, Shanghai's government said console makers such as
Microsoft, Sony Corp and Nintendo Co will be
able to manufacture and sell consoles in China through
"foreign-invested enterprises" in Shanghai's free trade zone.
China had banned game consoles in 2000, citing their
negative effect on the mental health of its youth. It
temporarily lifted the ban in January.
Pirated and smuggled consoles have been available in China
during the ban, but they sold poorly as Chinese gamers
predominantly play PC and mobile games.
Microsoft has sold more than 5 million Xbox One video game
consoles to retailers since its launch in November.
The announcement was first reported by Re/code on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Malathi Nayak)