Dec 26 Microsoft Corp's Xbox Live was
back up on Friday while Sony Corp's PlayStation Network
remained offline for a second day after a hacker group claimed
responsibility for attacking the two Internet gaming services.
Gamers on Xbox Live and PlayStation Network experienced
connection problems and delays on Christmas Day, one of the
busiest times of the year for the video game industry. The
majority of game and console sales are generated during the
end-year holiday shopping season.
A message on PlayStation Network's website on Friday read:
"Under Scheduled Maintenance. We should be back online shortly.
Apologies for any inconvenience." It directed users to the
PlayStation blog and other related websites.
A Microsoft website that keeps track of the status of Xbox
services listed Xbox Live's "core services" as up and running on
Friday. Several third-party apps on the platform were
experiencing limited services, however.
A hacking group called "Lizard Squad" took credit for the
disruption to both Xbox Live and PlayStation Network on
Thursday. The group appeared unrelated to the
"Guardians of Peace" hackers who broke into Sony Pictures'
network earlier this month to try to stop the release of the
film "The Interview," which depicts the assassination of North
Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
"The Interview" was released online on Wednesday on the Xbox
network and other digital platforms. The movie also hit select
U.S. theaters on Thursday.
Lizard Squad could not be reached for comment. Xbox and
PlayStation representatives were not immediately available for
comment.
