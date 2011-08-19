Aug 19 Shares of insured mortgages provider Xceed Mortgage Corp rose nearly 10 percent on Friday, a day after the company said it settled a lawsuit with HSBC Financial Corp Ltd for a one-time payment of $1.7 million.

Xceed, which will record this amount as a pre-tax charge to income in the third quarter, said it settled without admitting any liability or wrongdoing.

Shares of the Toronto-based company, which has a market capitalization of C$22 million, were trading at 85 Canadian cents on Friday morning on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Amruta Sabnis in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)