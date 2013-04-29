UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
LONDON, April 29 Xchanging PLC : * Provision of services under current contract with London metal exchange
("lme") will end with effect from 1 may 2014 * Lme has contractual entitlement to retain co for selected services beyond 1
may 2014,discussions on matter continue
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.
BERLIN, March 4 Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber has put the blame for a failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain and its vote to leave the European Union.