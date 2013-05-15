UPDATE 1-UK's Virgin Money to look at Co-op Bank assets
Feb 28 British bank Virgin Money would look at buying assets from up-for-sale Co-operative Bank , its head said on Tuesday, after the group reported operating profit rose by a third last year.
LONDON May 15 Xchanging PLC : * Proposed sale of Xchanging transaction bank * has signed an agreement (conditional upon Xchanging shareholder and certain other approvals ) to sell its 51% shareholding in Xchanging Transaction Bank GmbH and its holding company Xchanging etb GmbH to its joint Enterprise Partner, Deutsche Bank * will receive total cash amounting to e40.5 million
LONDON, Feb 27 New hedge fund Amia Capital, led by the former chief investment officer Antoine Estier at Brazilian financial services group BTG Pactual's global macro fund, has made two new appointments and now employs 12 former BTG staff, according to a source close to the matter.
LONDON, Feb 28Insurance broker Jardine Lloyd Thompson (JLT) said it saw an improving outlook for its expanding U.S. specialty business, as oil exploration costs are falling and it expects President Donald Trump's policies to boost the building sector.