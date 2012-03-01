* 2011 adj operating profit falls 23 pct to 43.2 mln stg
* CEO says more opportunities this year as changes take hold
* Shares leap after results
(Adds detail, CEO, analyst quotes, share price reaction)
By Clare Kane
LONDON, March 1 British outsourcing firm
Xchanging said it had seen an increase in potential
contracts in the first weeks of 2012, as wide-ranging changes
implemented last year start to pay off.
Xchanging posted an expected 23 percent fall in adjusted
operating profit, but said more opportunities were coming into
the business and any improvement in profitability in 2012 would
be as a direct result of the company's overhaul.
Cost cuts at the firm, which runs back-office activities
such as invoice processing and staff payments, included shedding
its loss-making U.S. Cambridge workers' compensation operation
in June, reshaping management and seeking smaller, more regular
contracts.
Chief Executive Ken Lever told Reuters on Thursday that
Xchanging is especially well positioned in business processing
for insurance companies, back-room services for financial
institutions, its technology business and Indian operations.
"The level of activity in terms of opportunities coming into
the business has improved quite measurably since this time last
year. This year is very much about demonstrating our ability to
convert those opportunities into contracts," he said.
Lever added growth would come from companies in developed
markets looking to cut costs, while emerging market firms become
more interested in business processing services. Around half of
Xchanging's staff is based in India.
Its shares were up 10 percent to 94 pence at 1049 GMT, and
earlier hit a near-six-month high of 97.5 pence. The share price
has risen more than 30 percent since the start of the year.
"People can see the progress that they've made year on
year," said Panmure Gordon analyst Mike Allen, who reiterated
his hold rating and has a 90 pence target.
"The share price reaction has been quite strong and the
shares have been strong in the lead-up to the results, so I
think what they're doing has been priced in now."
Lever said Xchanging is viewed as a "credible force in the
market" and the firm hopes to win more lucrative contracts after
securing deals with the likes of French cosmetics giant L'Oreal
in 2011.
But it faces challenges in attracting and keeping business
in what Lever believes will continue to be an uncertain economic
environment.
"The uncertainty is likely to lead to delays in
decision-making ... Businesses are, understandably, in the
difficult times, more cautious and conservative about making
decisions."
Xchanging posted an adjusted operating profit of 43 million
pounds ($69 million), compared with 56 million pounds in 2010.
A consensus estimate provided by the company forecast
adjusted operating profit of 40 million pounds.
The company ended 2011 with net cash of 45.2 million pounds,
35 percent more than it had at the end of 2010.
($1 = 0.6260 British pounds)
(Editing by David Hulmes)