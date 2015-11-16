Nov 16 Insurance software maker Ebix Inc said it made a takeover approach for Xchanging Plc , valuing the outsourcing company at about 450 million pounds ($684 million).

Ebix said it sent a letter to Xchanging outlining a potential cash offer for the company at 175 pence per share.

Xchanging, which confirmed the talks, has already agreed to a 412 million-pound cash offer from Capita Plc last month. ($1 = 0.6579 pounds) (Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)