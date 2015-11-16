BRIEF-Analog Devices acquires broadband GAAS and GAN amplifier expert Onetree Microdevices
* Analog Devices acquires broadband GAAS and GAN amplifier expert Onetree Microdevices to enable complete cable infrastructure solutions
Nov 16 Insurance software maker Ebix Inc said it made a takeover approach for Xchanging Plc , valuing the outsourcing company at about 450 million pounds ($684 million).
Ebix said it sent a letter to Xchanging outlining a potential cash offer for the company at 175 pence per share.
Xchanging, which confirmed the talks, has already agreed to a 412 million-pound cash offer from Capita Plc last month. ($1 = 0.6579 pounds) (Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
FRIEDRICHSHAFEN, Germany, March 30 The auto supplier industry will see further megamergers in the wake of ZF's acquisition of TRW and Intel's acquisition of Mobileye, ZF Chief Executive Stefan Sommer said on Thursday.