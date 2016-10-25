LONDON Oct 25 London-listed Xcite Energy
is set to go into liquidation after bondholders
rejected a restructuring plan for the North Sea oil developer,
the company said on Tuesday.
Trading of the company's AIM-listed shares was suspended
after principal debt holders rejected a plan that would see the
exchange of 100 percent of the outstanding bonds for 98.5
percent of the enlarged share capital of the company.
"The principal bondholders have informed the company that
they are not satisfied that the transaction is capable of being
implemented in a manner acceptable to them," Xcite, which is
developing the Bentley heavy oilfield in the East Shetland area,
said in a statement.
A sharp drop in oil prices since mid-2014 has put severe
pressure on energy companies' balance sheets, forcing many to
undergo restructuring.
Bond trustees are expected to petition the British Virgin
Islands court within the next 10 days, requesting the
appointment of a liquidator to the company "which is expected to
take effect approximately four to six weeks from the filing of
such request."
Ian McLelland, global head of natural resources at Edison
Investment Research, said that the announcement was a blow to
both the company's share and debt holders as well as to the
British authorities.
"This is a big blow for everyone, and suggests that
management could not broker a deal to sell its prized Bentley
asset at pretty much any reasonable price," McLelland said in a
statement.
"Timing could not have been worse for the UK, as the newly
independent Oil & Gas Authority (OGA) attempts to drive the
industry towards Maximum Economic Recovery (MER). The Bentley
field was one of OGA's strategic priorities when it was formed,
now its future is more uncertain than ever."
(Reporting by Ron Bousso; Additional reporting by Claire
Milhench; Editing by Susan Fenton)