LONDON, April 8 Xcite Energy Ltd : * Mean piip for the bentley field of 909 mmstb, increased from 550 mmstb as

previously reported in February 2012 * 1P, 2P and 3P oil reserves for the bentley field of 198 mmstb, 250 mmstb and

312 mmstb, * Pleased to report this significant increase in both reserves and value

attributable to our assets * Also the right time to evaluate suitable farm-in partners for bentley