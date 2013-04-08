LONDON, April 8 British oil company Xcite Energy
said it would seek a partner to help fund the
development of the Bentley field in the North Sea after an
independent report showed it contained more oil than previously
thought.
Xcite said on Monday that it would start evaluating suitable
partners and also try to increase its borrowing facilities to
secure funding for a project to get oil pumping from the field.
Proved plus probable reserves -- an estimate of recoverable
oil and gas -- at Bentley came in at 250 million barrels of oil,
making the field a significant sized asset in terms of Britain's
remaining oil reserves.
Last February, Xcite said a report estimated the Bentley
field held 116 million barrels of oil.
The Bentley field contains heavy oil, a name given to oil
which does not flow easily, making it harder and more costly to
extract and refine.
Heavy oil will likely become a bigger part of the North Sea
production mix as oil output from ageing conventional fields
declines, and as a high oil price and new technology makes the
resource more attractive to extract.
Xcite added that it planned to submit an updated field
development plan to the government in the coming months, a key
step before it can proceed with the project.